The new iPad Pro is here and it introduces a host of changes on the inside, while the outside remains mostly the same. It packs a slew of changes including the M1 chip, 5G, a Thunderbolt port, as well as a new front camera. Are you planning to upgrade from the previous generation iPad Pro? Here’s how the device compares to the previous generation model. However, the question remains — will your old case fit your new iPad Pro? The answer isn’t as simple as a simple yes or no. It’s complicated.