Lady Falcons whip Wirt County, 17-0

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

Mikie Lieving allowed two hits and struck out nine over five scoreless innings, and Wahama pounded out 16 hits during a 17-0 thumping of host Wirt County on Tuesday in Little Kanawha Conference play. The Lady Falcons (17-0) took a permanent lead in the top of the first as Emma Gibbs singled home Lieving for a 1-0 edge, then the guests piled on eight more runs in the second with a 12-batter frame that resulted in a 9-0 cushion. WHS extended that lead out to 12-0 and 13-0 over each of the next two frames, then Amber Wolfe started a 4-run fifth with a solo homer to center that closed the door on the mercy rule outcome. Lieving, Gibbs and Wolfe all had three hits to go along with at least two RBIs and two runs scored each. Lauren Noble also added two safeties and scored twice, while Victoria VanMatre and Emma Knapp drove in three RBIs apiece. Malane Smith and Lyndsey Powell had a hit each for the Lady Tigers.

