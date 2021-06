I honestly think I have a problem. True life: my boyfriend and I are addicted to crab boils and that is where half of our paychecks go to. I'm usually good about spending money, budgeting and only allowing myself to eat out once and a while. But when someone ask me to go get seafood, all restrictions seem to go out the window. The fact that I am willing to throw down close to 100 dollars on a seafood boil at any given moment is honestly sickening. Someone please take me credit card away.