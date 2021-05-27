How Local Luxury Hotel Company Auberge Resorts Fared Amidst the Uncertainty of the Pandemic: A Q&A With Chief Marketing Officer Mike Minchin

At first, 2020 looked like a banner year for the Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury hotel and residential management company based in Mill Valley. Auberge du Soleil, the iconic wine country getaway that inspired the firm’s creation in 1998, was celebrating its 35th anniversary as Napa Valley’s first luxury inn, the result of a partnership between the late developer Bob Harmon of Kentfield and restaurateur Claude Rouas. Now privately owned by the Friedkin Group, with some 20 properties around the globe, the company was also cheering the official opening of its largest resort yet, and the first in Hawaii, a sweeping transformation of the former Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows on the island of Hawaii. Then Covid-19 hit and… well, you know what happened to the travel industry.