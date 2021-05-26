Iowa corn planting two weeks ahead of 5-year average

I am married to a farmer. My wife, a lifelong Iowan, born and raised. She farmed with her father on the family farm in northeast Iowa. Of the crops they grow, corn accounts for about 80% of the crop most years. This is key to our story because a couple of nights ago, I totally blew her mind with one simple phrase: "All the corn grown here in Iowa raises our humidity." She looked at me, thought for a moment, then said something like, "well maybe it raises it a bit. but overall it doesn't do much", or something like that.