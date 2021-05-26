Iowa corn planting two weeks ahead of 5-year average
(KMAland) -- Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says many farmers in the state wrapped up planting over the last week. As of Sunday, the weekly Crop Progress Report shows planting of Iowa’s expected corn crop nearly complete at 97%, two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Corn emergence reached 75%, five days ahead of normal. Iowa’s first corn condition rating of the season showed 0% very poor, 1% poor, 21% fair, 64% good and 14% excellent.www.kmaland.com