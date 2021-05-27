Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kaprielian tosses 7 scoreless innings, A’s beat Mariners 6-3

KING-5
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 to avoid a three-game sweep. Kaprielian surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak. Matt Olson launched his 13th homer of the season and Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland. Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman also drove in runs.

www.king5.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Ramón Laureano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#The Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

Kaprielian makes it to Bronx, leads A's over Yanks 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — James Kaprielian walked to the Yankee Stadium's warning track, hours before finally pitching in the Bronx for the first time. He soaked in views of the ballpark he once envisioned as his future home. “If I’m able to find that moment of silence and kind of...
MLBDenver Post

Rockies record season-high fifth straight win with C.J Cron’s walk-off single to beat Brewers 6-5 in 10 innings

C.J. Cron kept the Rockies red-hot at Coors Field, as the first baseman’s walk-off single in the 10th inning sent Colorado to a 6-5 win over the Brewers on Friday. It marked the Rockies’ fifth straight victory, a season high, with Jhoulys Chacin recording his first win with the club in seven years after tossing a scoreless extra frame for Colorado. And it was the Rockies’ seventh walk-off victory this season, the most in the majors.
Frankfort Times

Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber; Mariners beat Indians 6-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday. The Mariners, coming off a blown late lead and a 10-inning loss on Saturday, had to deal with more...
MLBnewyorkian.com

Zack Britton pitches scoreless inning in return to Yankees

Zack Britton threw a scoreless inning in an 8-7, 10-inning loss to the Phillies after he missed the first 2¹/₂ months of the season while recovering from elbow surgery during spring training to remove a bone chip. Source: NY Post click here for more…
MLBperutribune.com

Gomber tosses 8 shutout innings, Rockies beat Padres 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night. Gomber (6-5) improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Tosses 2.2 scoreless frames

Funkhouser didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while fanning one. Funkhouser tossed his longest outing of the season and delivered some decent results, limiting the damage to just two baserunners before being lifted with one out left in the third inning. Expect him to return to his normal relief role, though he looked good enough here to believe he can work as an opener whenever the Tigers decide to have a bullpen game in the future.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Hurls six scoreless innings

Wheeler (5-3) tossed six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing five hits and four walks while fanning six. He earned the win. Wheeler has tossed two straight scoreless outings and has been pitching lights out of late, as he has given up two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight appearances. The right-hander owns an excellent 1.25 ERA across that eight-game span and will look to keep this dominant stretch alive when he takes the ball next week at home against the Nationals.
BaseballPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Diamond Beat: Bauers' eighth-inning homer lifts Mariners

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. MONDAY, JUNE 14 Pro baseball Mariners 4, Twins 3 — Jake Bauers, acquired recently from Cleveland, broke a 3-3 tie with an eighth-inning solo homer as Seattle opened a homestand at T-Mobile Park by beating Minnesota. The Mariners hit for the cycle in scoring their four runs. Jake Fraley had an RBI single, Ty France an...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Phil Maton: Scoreless inning Tuesday

Maton allowed two hits and struck out three in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Baltimore. Maton has been somewhat inconsistent with 12 runs allowed in his last 13.2 innings, but he was able to get out of a jam in the sixth inning Tuesday. The right-hander has a 6.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 39:9 K:BB and one hold in 24.2 innings. He hasn't pitched well enough so far to earn a higher-leverage role.
MLBsemoball.com

Crawford's slam, 10th-inning run lifts Mariners past Rays

SEATTLE (AP) -- J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger's 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Tosses five scoreless frames

Hentges didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning four. Hentges has shifted between the rotation and the bullpen and while he's struggled most of the time, he seems to be pitching well of late. He has not allowed runs in any of his last three outings while posting an 11:1 K:BB across that span (eight innings). The right-hander has pitched at least five frames just twice this season and it remains to be seen whether he'll remain in the rotation moving forward or if he'll return to the bullpen.
MLBMLB

Detmers K’s 14, tosses immaculate inning

Not only was Reid Detmers’ dominant start in Game 1 of Rocket City’s Father’s Day doubleheader the best outing of his young career, it was a performance that has only been matched by three other Angels Minor Leaguers in the past 15 years. In the Trash Pandas' 3-2 win over...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cal Quantrill throws five scoreless innings, but Cleveland Indians’ bullpen collapses in 6-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- As the Indians worked their way back into Friday night’s game, the plans for Cal Quantrill began to change. When the Indians were losing, 11-1, his Saturday start seemed secure. Those plans changed when they scored 10 runs from the sixth through the eighth inning to close within one run of the Pirates at 11-10. Quantrill was told to change into his spikes just in case the Indians tied the score and he had to pitch.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB’s grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings

If there were any concerns about Jacob deGrom’s arm heading into his start on Monday, those radar gun readings on his first three pitches quieted them immediately. That trio of pitches became a strikeout to Ronald Acuña Jr., one of six deGrom had in the Mets’ 4-2 win over Atlanta. Playing the first of two seven-inning games in a doubleheader, the Mets knew that something spectacular could happen given the smaller number of outs. If not a seven-inning no-hitter, maybe a seven-inning complete game.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Joey Lucchesi Throws 5 1/3 Scoreless Innings in Loss to Nats

After struggling in the beginning of his Mets career, Joey Lucchesi has turned his season around. After allowing four runs in just 1 2/3 innings on May 15 in Tampa Bay, Lucchesi did not allow more than one run in any of his next four outings. Joey Fuego looked to stay hot on Friday night in Washington D.C.