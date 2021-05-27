Kaprielian tosses 7 scoreless innings, A’s beat Mariners 6-3

Hentges didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning four. Hentges has shifted between the rotation and the bullpen and while he's struggled most of the time, he seems to be pitching well of late. He has not allowed runs in any of his last three outings while posting an 11:1 K:BB across that span (eight innings). The right-hander has pitched at least five frames just twice this season and it remains to be seen whether he'll remain in the rotation moving forward or if he'll return to the bullpen.