In early June, Apple is going to unveil the next major update to iOS. Before that, though, the company has a relatively minor update to launch. After beta testing for a stretch, Apple is ready to launch the new software to the public. Today, Apple released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to the masses. As is par for the course, the new software is a free update. For eligible devices, it can be downloaded and installed as an over-the-air (OTA) update.