Agriculture

Uri Berliner

ksjd.org
 29 days ago

Standoff Between Farmers And Tractor Makers Intensifies Over Repair Issues. Should People Be Compensated For Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine?. You Want To Move? Some Cities Will Pay You $10,000 To Relocate. Why Corporate Jargon Never Seems To Go Away.

www.ksjd.org
Ari Shapiro
#Npr#Americans#Upwork
Health
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Jobs
Public Health
POTUSNPR

Consider This from NPR

Scientists haven't ruled out the idea that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in China.
Greene County, MOSpringfield Business Journal

CoxHealth CEO urges vaccinations via national news outlets

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards is issuing cautionary statements about a new COVID-19 variant impacting case figures, and he's taking to national news outlets to encourage vaccinations. Edwards in recent days has appeared on CNN, NPR and other outlets to discuss rising case numbers in southwest Missouri.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Joan Silber on the Dangers of Parochialism

This week on The Maris Review, Joan Silber joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, Secrets of Happiness, out now from Counterpoint. When I first started traveling in Asia, great distinctions were made between tourists and travelers. Travelers stayed longer and knew more. And now I think that’s not so crucial. I’m not writing a travel guide, so it’s not up to me to be complete about it. But you want some accuracy of observation, and for fiction you want some observation about what’s most important for them. After traveling all these years, I’m not an expert on Asia by any means, but I’m an enemy of what I’d call parochialism. Parochialism is the idea that the way you do it is the way it’s done. That’s very dangerous as a policy and as a human response to things.
Massachusetts StateNPR

Massachusetts Bar Takes In $1,800 In Fake Money

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A bar in Worcester, Mass., tried an innovation. Ralph's Tavern briefly accepted Monopoly money in payment for the cover charge and food. The tavern is campaigning for a spot in a planned version of the Monopoly game that is Worcester-themed. We don't know if that'll work, but we do know the bar took in 1,800 fake dollars, enough to buy Boardwalk, Park Place and all four railroads with money left over for the utilities. It's MORNING EDITION.
POTUSThe Guardian

Ethel Rosenberg by Anne Sebba review – a notorious cold war tragedy

The case of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, the young Jewish American couple executed in June 1953 at the height of the cold war for allegedly passing atomic secrets to the Russians, has weighed heavily on the US political and cultural conscience for 70 years. They were the first civilians to be charged and put to death for conspiracy to commit espionage in peacetime, and the case has long been judged, including by many of those on the political right, as the US’s ugliest mistake of the cold war.
Sciencecapradio.org

Saluting 'The New York Times' For A Very Clever Headline

The article was about marine biology research on the feeding habits of a long, slimy sea creature: the moray eel. The headline: When an Eel Climbs a Ramp to Eat Squid From a Clamp, That's a Moray.
EntertainmentNPR

Scott Tong Joins NPR And WBUR's Here & Now As Co-host

Daily newsmagazine carried by nearly 500 NPR stations nationwide continues to grow its team and audience. Scott Tong will be the new co-host of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now, the live midday news program distributed on 477 NPR stations nationwide. He starts on July 12th, and will be based out of Washington D.C.
MilitaryKPCC

Archive for June 22nd, 2021

Defense Secretary Says He'll Support Removing Sexual Offense Cases From Commanders. Lloyd Austin endorses removing the prosecution of sexual assaults and related crimes from the military chain of command — a shift that runs against the Pentagon's position.
Scienceksjd.org

Nell Greenfieldboyce

Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent. With reporting focused on general science, NASA, and the intersection between technology and society, Greenfieldboyce has been on the science desk's technology beat since she joined NPR in 2005.
Worldwjab.org

Anthony Kuhn

Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Religionhoustonherald.com

What is truth?

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.
MilitaryNPR

Top General Defends Studying Critical Race Theory In The Military

A congressional hearing on the defense budget yesterday turned into a culture war showdown. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley responded sharply to questions from Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz about the study of critical race theory in the U.S. military.
Celebritieswjab.org

Allison Aubrey

Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
CNN

Trump’s ‘book of all books’ undoubtedly a work of fiction

CNN — Watch out, Holy Bible! Step aside, Don Quixote! Former President Donald Trump says he’s writing “the book of all books.” Despites his attempts to build hype, obstacles loom. The first is that he’s likely to be the least reliable narrator since Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.” And that was a work of fiction.
RecipesNPR

VIDEO: Priya Krishna And Her Mom Explore 'Indian-ish' Food

When Ritu Krishna first arrived in the U.S., ingredients for her Indian recipes were hard to come by. Over time, Ritu's cooking started to evolve. The biggest influence was watching cooking programs on TV.
Interior Designofficesnapshots.com

COORDINATION Offices – Berlin

COORDINATION has converted a former furniture warehouse into an office fit for design, creativity and collaboration to give their Berlin team a space to flourish within. COORDINATION used color when designing their creative offices within a former furniture warehouse located in Berlin, Germany.