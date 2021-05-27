Cancel
Tyrone, PA

Tyrone halts streaking Richland to reach District 6 3A title game

By Mike Mastovich mmastovich@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago
Richland’s Ben Wolf, left, is greeted by teammate Jaxon Mikesic after scoring on a single by Josh Fetch in the bottom of the third inning of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bishop McCort, in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, May 13, 2021. By John Rucosky jrucosky@tribdem.com

TYRONE – Throughout a 16-game winning streak, the Richland High School baseball team had a knack for making fundamental plays and creating one big moment after another.

The baseball took a few bounces in the opposite direction on Wednesday during the District 6 Class 3A semifinal round at the Tyrone Athletic Complex.

The second-seeded Golden Eagles rode the left arm of junior Aiden Coleman through six shutout innings and produced just enough offense to beat the third-seeded Rams 5-1. Coleman struck out nine and allowed only one Rams hit before being relieved by senior Rodney Shultz in the top of the seventh.

“We’ve been playing good baseball for the better part of the last two months,” Richland coach Josh Day said after his team concluded an 18-3 season. “It’s been a fun team to be around. You hate to see it end because I love this group of guys. It was a fun ride.”

Tyrone (18-3) will try to win its first District 6 title since 1992 when the Golden Eagles meet top-seeded Central next Wednesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. Central defeated fourth-seeded Forest Hills 11-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal. Both Central and Tyrone are secured of berths in the PIAA Tournament.

“In the playoffs, against an athletic, great baseball team like they are, small things get magnified,” Day said. “That’s what happened to us today. A couple small things that we didn’t execute cleanly, and they took advantage of it.”

In the top of the first, Richland senior Seth Coleman worked a walk off of Aiden Coleman. But Tyrone’s Coleman used a nifty move to record a pickoff. He walked one more batter in the frame, but settled down.

“That pickoff kind of saved me there for that inning,” Aiden Coleman said. “That was definitely huge. It calmed everybody down.”

The Rams nearly got out of the bottom of the first inning without allowing a run, as right-hander Seth Coleman used a pickoff move to catch Bryce Hunter, who had walked. But the ball was misplayed. Senior Brandon Lucas walked and sophomore Ross Gampe singled in a run.

The Golden Eagles led 2-0 after a ground out plated a run.

Aiden Coleman retired eight straight Rams. After a one-out walk in the fourth, he executed another pickoff at first base and induced a flyout to end the inning.

“He threw real well,” Day said. “He held us to one hit through six innings. I thought we did a decent job of at least making him work for it. We put the ball in play. I know he had nine Ks, but I thought our guys at least battled and had heck of at-bats against him.”

Richland senior Jordan Ford singled to break up the no-hit bid in the top of the fifth.

Senior Ben Wolf reached when his sacrifice bunt was misplayed to put two on with no outs.

But Aiden Coleman snagged a soft liner on Bode Wise’s sacrifice bunt attempt and threw to second base to double up pinch-runner Zach Litko.

Aiden Coleman followed with a walk and a strikeout to get out of the rough spot.

“Those are the plays that win or lose baseball games, determine the whole thing. That was huge,” Aiden Coleman said.

Tyrone coach Kevin Soellner praised his pitcher’s athletic ability, poise and experience under pressure.

“That was obviously super big,” Soellner said. “I know when we went out there, we did talk about throwing it up.

“He did get the ball up high enough to get the ball into the air, although it was a line drive type of thing.

“Stopping their little rallies was obviously the biggest part of the game because if they get on a roll, it’s going to be different,” Soellner added.

Shultz had a two-run single, and Lucas hit a run-producing single in Tyrone’s three-run fifth to make it 5-0.

Ford led off Richland’s seventh with his second single of the game, and Wolf roped a double to left-center field.

Pinch-hitter Aidan Marshall then hit a long fly ball that appeared to be headed for the gap in right-center. But Aiden Coleman, who had moved to right, ran down the ball and made a stabbing catch.

The Rams scored on the sacrifice fly, but Shultz got the final out one batter later.

“At first, I honestly didn’t think I was getting to that,” Aiden Coleman said. “The closer I got, I was like, ‘Hey, I have a chance at this.’ I didn’t think I was going to make that play at first, but it just happened.”

Day commended his team for a banner season. After opening 2-2, Richland won 16 in a row, including a quarterfinal playoff victory over Central Cambria in which Seth Coleman struck out 14 batters.

“The group of seniors that we have this year, that’s the reason you coach,” Day said.

“You coach to be around great kids and great guys like that and they make doing this fun and make you keep coming back year after year. I’m going to miss the heck out of them.

“We have a nice nucleus coming back, too,” Day added.

“I’m looking forward to a good offseason and hopefully getting back to the playoffs again.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

