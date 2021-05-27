RS Recommends: This Spin Bike Desk Chair Lets You Get a Ride In While Working From Home

What’s more alluring than a 10-foot commute to your job? When Tuan Phan discussed the possibility with his friend Pavel Kolenda, the latter boldly offered to build him a backyard cabana that could act as an office. After Kolenda made good on his promise, the unexpected happened, as Phan’s neighbors soon asked him to forge their own remote workstations. Alongside friend Knut-Henrik Brouwer, the trio created a company around the concept, Backyard Pod, which specializes in 120 to 200 square foot metal-and-lumber structures that can function as an office, storage space, or guest house. The air-conditioned cabanas take less than 30 days to construct and typically don’t require a building permit. Clients note that the separate spaces have helped them to improve productivity, mental health, and even their marriages: “On multiple occasions, we had one of the spouses call and say, ‘If you don’t build this for me in the next two weeks, I will get divorced,’” Kolenda laughs.