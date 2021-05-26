newsbreak-logo
Smyrna, TN

Rhonda Corter

Murfreesboro Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhonda Corter, age 55 of LaVergne, TN passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Billy and Margaret Parker Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Wallace. Mrs. Corter is survived by her husband, Charlie...

