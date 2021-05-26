Rhonda Corter

Members of the Sam Davis Masonic Lodge # 661 located in Smyrna, TN donated $1500.00 from their recent pancake breakfast to The Tennessee Fisher House Foundation. Sam Davis Masonic Lodge # 661 is a Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons operating within the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of Tennessee. The mission of Freemasonry is to promote a way of life that binds like minded men in a worldwide brotherhood that transcends all religious, ethnic, cultural, social and educational differences by teaching the great principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth and by the outward expression of these, through its fellowship, its compassion and its concerns to find ways in which to serve God, family, country, neighbors and self.