Pick of the Week: Roland Reiss Diane Rosenstein Gallery

In most horror movies in which the initial opening sections show a big cast, you just know that from there on out there is going to be one hell of a big body count. Sure enough, one by one they start to be killed in all manner of gruesome and creative ways, until you are left with the one who kills the big bad wolf or escapes with their life but with their mind shattered into a million tiny pieces. It’s initially similar with Song of Horror; a game that certainly knows its genre and like the films, you start each of its five chapters with a fairly big cast of characters. But the difference here is that if each falls prey to the darkness you will start to feel the pressure and complete fear of permadeath, before having to start all over again. The question is, is the whole horror anxiety worth the stress?