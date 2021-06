Governor Kim Reynolds has vetoed a mortgage-related bill that sailed through the Iowa legislature this year without a single vote against it. During debate in the Iowa House and Senate, the bill was described as leveling the playing field for mortgage brokers like Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans. Legislators said a recent state law had reduced duplications in the required paperwork Iowa banks, savings and loans and credit unions present someone to sign for a home mortgage — but digital mortgage brokers were not included.