Helen Marie Messick, age 87, widow of the late G N Messick of Summerville, SC and formerly of Murfreesboro, TN entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mrs. Messick was born March 1, 1934 in Beech Grove, TN, a daughter of the late Allie Mai Fann and Dillard Armstrong. She enjoyed 60 years of marriage to G N Messick and she owned and operated franchise Shoney's restaurants in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. In later years, they moved back to Murfreesboro and eventually to Summerville, SC. Mrs. Messick was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She loved her family deeply and will be missed by all.