After an official ribbon-cutting one day before, a new Duluth library opened to the public for the first time today. The relocated branch is about twice as large as the previous one. The 22,038 square foot building includes two learning labs with areas for sewing, crafting, 3D printing, coding and more; 30 adult computer stations and six kids’ computer stations; and a meeting room that can fit 120 people with retractable walls to add capacity.