Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Marion The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * From Wednesday, May 19 to late Friday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 9.0 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources.