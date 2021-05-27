Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore City, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore City; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARFORD AND CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTIES AND NORTHERN BALTIMORE CITY At 830 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jarrettsville to Perry Hall, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Baltimore, Pikesville, Middle River, Cockeysville, Towson, Woodlawn, Randallstown, Parkville, Owings Mills, Bel Air North, Carney, Milford Mill, Perry Hall, Lochearn, Rosedale, Rossville, Mays Chapel, Timonium, White Marsh and Fallston. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH