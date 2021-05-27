Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Northumberland The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Northern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 829 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Millersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Millersburg, Lykens, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Port Trevorton, Klingerstown, Urban, Wiconisco, Gratz, Dalmatia, Berrysburg, Pillow and Enders. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH