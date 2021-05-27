Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding to continue for several days.