Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Montezuma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Fowler, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH