Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND SOUTHEASTERN WALDO COUNTIES At 830 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lincolnville, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockland, Belfast, Camden, Lincolnville, Searsport, Islesboro, Rockport, Stockton Springs, Hope, Appleton, Northport, Belmont, Searsmont and Union. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov