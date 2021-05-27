Special Weather Statement issued for Curry County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Curry County; Roosevelt County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT AND SOUTHERN CURRY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Saint Vrain to 7 miles east of Arch. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this boundary. Locations impacted include Clovis, Farwell, Texico, Melrose, Saint Vrain, Cannon Air Force Base, Ranchvale, Oasis State Park and Portair. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 362 and 397.