Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Gray The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ford County in southwestern Kansas East central Gray County in southwestern Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ensign, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dodge City, Ford, Ensign, Wright, Ft. Dodge and Howell. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH