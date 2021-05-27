Severe Weather Statement issued for Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Worcester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN WINDHAM...NORTHERN TOLLAND...NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD AND SOUTHERN WORCESTER COUNTIES At 831 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Charlton to Manchester, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Enfield, Windsor, Ellington, Tolland, Windsor Locks, Stafford, Somers, East Windsor, Thompson, Douglas, Woodstock, Willington, Ashford, Pomfret, Eastford and Union. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov