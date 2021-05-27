Biden orders an intelligence report on Covid-19 origins

I'm Mary Louise Kelly in Geneva, where, after weeks of planning and weeks of speculation, the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden is over. The day began with a tense photo op outside the 18th-century Swiss villa where the two men met, flanked by Swiss, Russian and U.S. flags. And with the Swiss president standing in between them, Biden and Putin looked on at the throngs of press. They waved. They headed inside. And then talks went on for about four hours.