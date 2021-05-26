Cancel
Paonia, CO

Paonia High School prom bittersweet

By Claudia Sutliff King
Delta County Independent
 8 days ago

Paonia Prom, April 17, 2021, was bittersweet, a last toast to Paonia Eagle's heritage and traditions. The evening of the prom elegant couples and singles were delivered to the front of Paonia High School in a black limo. A red carpet ran along the brick building east wall to the entry of the school. Parents, Paonia grads and friends lined the sidewalk to see their favorite prom goer participate in the Grand March. Uppermost in everyone’s thoughts were the hopes for the upcoming 2021 graduates and the success for juniors who would attend a new school in the fall.

