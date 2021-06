Put a red flag on your calendar for Flag Day, Monday, June 14th Flag Day. If you’ve got some old tires taking up space around your place, you can get rid of them for free at the Athens Township Offices. Tires fill up with water and are a great place for mosquitos to go forth and multiply. According to the EPA, the design of tires provides an ideal nursery for mosquito larvae. Tires fill with water after a rainstorm and retain the water as some of the inside areas of the tires are shaded continuously, preventing evaporation of the trapped water. Tires are somewhat insulated and retain heat for long periods that speed up mosquito egg hatching and larval growth. They also collect leaf litter and debris that provides nutrition for the larvae.