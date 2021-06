The Bank of England today criticized the “energy inefficiency” of Bitcoin while adding that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could help with a net zero economy. A CBDC is a digital version of a fiat currency (like the British pound or US dollar), backed by a central bank. Some, but not all, CBDCs employ a blockchain, the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The difference, however, is that CBDCs are permissioned (i.e. private) and centralized, unlike crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Countries around the world are currently researching the benefits of developing their own CBDCs.