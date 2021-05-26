Al-Anon, Al-Ateen meetings coming up
Hope and help for families and friends of alcoholics are available through Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings. Due to COVID-19 and changing guidelines for meetings. Some meetings are in person and others are electronic meetings. Please call contacts listed for current meeting information. Hotchkiss: Monday at noon — contact Walt 970-462-2760. Delta: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 145 W. Fifth Street — contact Liz 970-874-9832. Delta Al-Ateen, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. — call first, contact Liz 970-874-9832 or Shirley 970-323-5067. Paonia: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Methodist Church 285 N. Second, and on Zoom — contact Marjorie 970-433-1865 or Lisa 949-395-3608. Cedaredge: Thursday at 8 p.m. — contact Jan 970-250-8414 or Kim 904-699-7507.