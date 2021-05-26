Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Al-Anon, Al-Ateen meetings coming up

Delta County Independent
 13 days ago

Hope and help for families and friends of alcoholics are available through Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings. Due to COVID-19 and changing guidelines for meetings. Some meetings are in person and others are electronic meetings. Please call contacts listed for current meeting information. Hotchkiss: Monday at noon — contact Walt 970-462-2760. Delta: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 145 W. Fifth Street — contact Liz 970-874-9832. Delta Al-Ateen, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. — call first, contact Liz 970-874-9832 or Shirley 970-323-5067. Paonia: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Methodist Church 285 N. Second, and on Zoom — contact Marjorie 970-433-1865 or Lisa 949-395-3608. Cedaredge: Thursday at 8 p.m. — contact Jan 970-250-8414 or Kim 904-699-7507.

www.deltacountyindependent.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Church#Alcoholics#Al Anon#Delta Al Ateen#Zoom#Electronic Meetings#Montrose#Paonia#Hope#Guidelines#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Charitieshopkintonindependent.com

Photos: ALS 4K at Town Common

The nonprofit ALS One hosted a 4K walk/run at the Town Common as well as virtual this past Sunday. Hopkinton resident Becky Mourey recently was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and attended the event to help raise awareness and funds to fight the disease, which currently has no cure.
Visual Artphillyfunguide.com

Kickoff Ceremony for Al-Mudhif

Join us as we kick off the construction of our next art installation, Al-Mudhif, with a dedication ceremony and a day building together in community. American veterans, Iraqi refugees, and the public will join environmental artist Sarah Kavage and Iraqi designer Yaroub Al-Obaidi in constructing an Iraqi guest house, called a mudhif, traditionally made with reed grasses called phragmites.
Texas Statefirstpresbyterianlagrange.com

First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange Texas

May 16, 2021 On Our BehalfRev. Martha LangfordJohn 17:6-19Sunday, May 16, 2021. Command LogicRev. Martha LangfordJohn 15:9-17Sunday,. Branching OutRev. Martha LangfordJohn 15:1-8Sunday,. May 2, 2021. April 25, 2021. Knowing ShepherdRev. Martha LangfordJohn 10:11-18Sunday,. April 25, 2021. April 18, 2021. What LoveRev. Martha Langford1 John 3:1-7Sunday,. April 18, 2021. April 11,...
Restaurantsohionewstime.com

Casa Le Al to close

Lima — The long-standing Lima restaurant will close later this month. According to a post on the Facebook page, Casa Lu Al Restaurant has announced that it will close on June 26th. “We have been serving the best food and the best people in Lima for over 60 years. We...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Fr. Glenn: There Is Only ‘Us’

Oh, look … it’s June 6—very notable in history as we remember the Allied invasion of Normandy on that day in 1944 WWII. There are few still with us who were part of combat in that terrible war, and fewer still who stormed those very beaches, or glided/parachuted into the French countryside under hostile fire. So in post Memorial Day weekend, let us remember those brave men and women once again—those who have already passed on, and especially those who never left that foreign shore. Their courage continues to inspire as we bask in the relative ease which they helped to ensure.
Religiontimhallman.org

Forgiveness of Sins

The emphasis on inclusion in the YMCA is admirable and crucial. For Christians in the Y we see inclusion as central to our original purpose, which is why we highlighted the prayer of Jesus “that we all may be one” in our early logo (John 17:21). The religious and social...
Religiontimhallman.org

An Ecumenical “C” in the YMCA?

When we talk about the “C” in the YMCA, what are we talking about?. Is it a “thin C” or a “thick C”, a “narrow C” or a “wide C” – a “C” with complex dimensions and cultures or a simple “C” that perfectly aligns with whatever you happen to passionately believe?
CharitiesRichmond.com

PHOTOS: Masjid Al Falah food distribution

Volunteers fill bags with food at the Masjid Al Falah pantry Friday, May 28, 2021. The bags will be distributed at Quioccasin Middle School on Saturday, May 29. The food drive through, sponsored by ICNA Relief USA, will continue at the school on June 19th, July 17th, August 21st and September 18th.
CharitiesHampstead & Highgate Express

£2k in 2 days as St John's Hospice charity shop finally reopens

After being shut for the best part of 16 months, the St John's Hospice charity shop in St John's Wood High Street finally reopened last week - and took £2,000 in just two days. The charity shop has been, except for a fortnight in December before the second national lockdown,...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Being Thankful By Al Fonzi

Writing a story on “Being Thankful” on Memorial Day weekend may seem to be an odd topic but actually is quite relevant for the Day. Roberta and I recently took a trip east, exploring several rural communities where “the grass appeared to be greener.” Green it was, literally, so much so that you have to cut it twice a week as it rains frequently, creating spectacular vistas of mountains and fields, a sight normally seen on the Central Coast only a month or so each year.
Jerusalem, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Esther describes the time of the great Captivity in Babylon when many of the Hebrews chose to stay in the luxury of the Persian Empire rather than return to Jerusalem. The name of God is never mentioned in this book, yet it is an example...
ReligionBYU Newsnet

Church discontinues evening conference sessions

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on June 7 that the Saturday evening sessions of General Conference will be discontinued starting October 2021. The Saturday evening sessions being discontinued include the priesthood holders’ session in April and the women’s session in October. “This change is being made...
Salt Lake City, UTKSLTV

Church Discontinuing Saturday Evening Sessions Of General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday evening sessions of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ General Conferences will be discontinued, beginning with this October’s conference. The Church’s First Presidency announced the changes Monday. “Beginning with October’s general conference and continuing thereafter, the Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued. Previously,...
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Casa Lu Al to close

LIMA — A long-time Lima restaurant will be closing its doors later this month. According to a Facebook post on their page, Casa Lu Al Restaurant announced they would be closing its doors on June 26. “We have provided Lima’s finest food and its nicest people for over 60 years...