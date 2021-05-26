Al-Anon, Al-Ateen meetings coming up

Oh, look … it’s June 6—very notable in history as we remember the Allied invasion of Normandy on that day in 1944 WWII. There are few still with us who were part of combat in that terrible war, and fewer still who stormed those very beaches, or glided/parachuted into the French countryside under hostile fire. So in post Memorial Day weekend, let us remember those brave men and women once again—those who have already passed on, and especially those who never left that foreign shore. Their courage continues to inspire as we bask in the relative ease which they helped to ensure.