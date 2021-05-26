Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Tattoos and piercings: Sinful?

Independent Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThese days, tattoos and piercings are as common as the body parts given over to them. Our bodies have become canvasses of expression and voices of declaration. What was unthinkable a century ago is now acceptable if not encouraged by our fashion trends. Tattoos and piercings have become the marks of one’s uniqueness via ink and awl.

independenttribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Pastor#Awl#Church#Jewish#Cev#Christians#Nlv#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Tattoo
Related
ReligionDesiring God

The Contagious Sin of Cynicism

Cynicism among Christians appears as a collection of negative attitudes and expectations. Those attitudes may be directed toward ourselves or others, the church, conversions, gospel progress, growth in sanctification, and even toward God himself. A clear biblical example appears in Malachi: “It is vain to serve God. What is the profit of our keeping his charge or of walking as in mourning before the Lord of hosts?” (Malachi 3:14). But cynicism may be a deep attitude of heart or mind, even if it is not spoken out loud.
Religionam630theword.com

Is Pettiness a Sin?

As Christians, we can agree that revenge and angry outbursts are not condoned by Scripture. But what about pettiness? Can we send that clap-back text? Can we make a mountain out of a molehill? Or does Scripture call us to do something different?. Pettiness's definition has evolved over the years....
Religionnwadventists.com

Expectations of a Young Pastor

Thirty-eight years and seven churches ago I wore a younger man’s clothes. When I graduated from La Sierra University in 1976, I was still a young Christian. I had been overwhelmed by God’s grace only three years earlier. For me, studying for the ministry was really a study of our awesome God. I wanted to know more about Him, His ways and His will.
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

Pastor pens ‘farewell’ message

Three years ago I wrote to the paper to introduce myself. I wanted you to know that new person running through the streets in bright orange running shoes was a new pastor in town. I was excited to begin ministry and to get to know the welcoming town I had...
ReligionKTEN.com

What Is The One True Unforgiveable Sin

Originally Posted On: What Is The One True Unforgiveable Sin – Your Humble Walk. What is the one true unforgiveable sin that God will not forgive? It is Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit. Keep reading to understand the what, why and how you can avoid committing the unforgiveable sin!. A...
ReligionWinchester Sun

Six deadly sins, plus one

We all know from John 3:16 that our Almighty God, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is one who genuinely loves, but it is reprehensible to some to suggest this same loving God is one who also hates. His all-encompassing love is manifested from cover-to-cover, woven throughout the scriptures with an extended invitation for all to come and make their abode with Him eternally.
Religionkiowacountysignal.com

Pastoral Commentary: What is truth?

The question that serves as the title of this article was asked of Jesus as He stood trial before Pilate (John 18:38). It came in response to Jesus affirming that He had come into the world to “testify to the truth” and that “everyone on the side of truth” listens to Him (John 18:37).
Religionbaldwin-bulletin.com

Pastor's Column - Weeding sin out of our lives

June is weeding month in our household. The garden needs weeding, the flower beds need weeding, the raspberry patch needs weeding… and sometimes the asphalt driveway and concrete patio need some weeding too. I refuse to let weeds reign in our landscape! So, it is a household endeavor that everyone...
Religiondailyaudiobible.com

Is suicide a sin ?💔

This is a serious question . Life is no longer worth living . I want the pain of this world to end . If it is a sin show where in the that it says so . Please Vincent from Connecticut. June 19, 2021 at 12:49 am. Vincent your life...
Religionlawofliberty.com

Four Steps to Avoid Sin

Part of the reorienting effect of being a new creature means that we now posses the divine nature (2 Corinthians 5:17; 2 Peter 1:4). God wants His people to hate every false way (Psalm 119:104, 128), which means that I have to hate every way that is sinful and unrighteous (1 John 3:4; 5:17). One who sins is of his father, the devil (1 John 3:8).
Religioncreation.com

What is sin?

Before someone can understand the Good News of the Gospel, it is important to have the foundation of the ‘bad news’. Before we can appreciate the salvation that comes through faith in Jesus Christ, we have to understand what we need to be saved from. It is surprising the number...
Religionchurchleaders.com

The Deadly Sin I Was Least Aware Of

I recently finished a teaching series on the seven deadly sins, and I saved the best for last. Or so I thought. Compared to the other sins, I thought a message on sloth would be the most fun to prepare because surely the Lord would not need to deal with me on the topic. Sermon prep is always a bit beautifully painful because the Lord confronts me over parts of me that need to change, and I knew I was in store for His gracious rebuke when I signed up to preach on pride, malice, greed, etc. But as one who wakes up early, seizes the day, and believes that hard work pays off, I thought the sermon prep time on sloth would be painless.
Religionevdiomessage.org

Jesus on the cross – Gravity of sin

Q. What was the meaning of Christ's words from the cross when he said, "Father, why have you forsaken me?" (Leicester, United Kingdom) A. Both Matthew and Mark indicate in their Gospel accounts that among the last words of Jesus on the cross were the following: "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?"
Religionpblcoc.org

When the Fountain for Sin Was Opened

After being in Babylon for seventy years, the Jews had returned to rebuild Jerusalem and restore the worship of God in the new temple they had built. Jehovah sent His final three Old Testament prophets to finish delivering that covenant, and then for the next 400+ years He was silent. The last three books of the Old Testament are filled with great truths.
ReligionQuay County Sun

Sin still sin, and sin bites back

My, how times are changing! Actually, they’re not, because there’s nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9). Kids will still be kids, but the mischief I got into seems nothing compared to what my grandson does. There’re a lot more opportunities for naughtiness now than when I was young. Two...
Religionutmost.org

Reconciling Yourself to the Fact of Sin

Not being reconciled to the fact of sin— not recognizing it and refusing to deal with it— produces all the disasters in life. You may talk about the lofty virtues of human nature, but there is something in human nature that will mockingly laugh in the face of every principle you have. If you refuse to agree with the fact that there is wickedness and selfishness, something downright hateful and wrong, in human beings, when it attacks your life, instead of reconciling yourself to it, you will compromise with it and say that it is of no use to battle against it. Have you taken this “hour, and the power of darkness” into account, or do you have a view of yourself which includes no recognition of sin whatsoever? In your human relationships and friendships, have you reconciled yourself to the fact of sin? If not, just around the next corner you will find yourself trapped and you will compromise with it. But if you will reconcile yourself to the fact of sin, you will realize the danger immediately and say, “Yes, I see what this sin would mean.” The recognition of sin does not destroy the basis of friendship— it simply establishes a mutual respect for the fact that the basis of sinful life is disastrous. Always beware of any assessment of life which does not recognize the fact that there is sin.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Holy Scripture, Healing , and the Enlightenment

In the days when states were still “The Colonies” and men wore powdered wigs, a new way of thinking captured the intelligentsia of the western world. The reasoning that came to prevail went something like this: “The miracle stories in the Bible and the lives of the saints may be quaint, entertaining, and even have symbolic meaning. But certainly we should not take them literally! Oh, God exists, for sure. But if the Creator made such a marvelous world, humming along according to the laws of nature which he designed, why would he ever step in and work against those rules? So let’s not be naive.”
Religionwvgazettemail.com

Essays on Faith: Thoughts on thinking

God has given us a very special gift which sets us apart from the animals of the field. He gave us the ability to think and reason. This unique human quality is to be used to draw us closer to our Creator and give meaning to our lives. There are...
ReligionThe Weekly Challenger

A Gift Called a ‘God-Dad’

Psalm 103:8-14 What Does a Dad Offer?. In Psalm 103 David reminds us of the faithfulness of God and of the great father we have in God. We realize that a Father’s Day celebration for some is one with a father that has been called home and for other who have hoped for relationship with a father who is yet alive. But however, the absence of a father, God is always going to be father to all of his children. We can be assured that God steps in as father to us, and we can testify that God has been good to us. Father’s Day is a good day to recognize earthly fathers but it’s even greater to praise God our Father who has been good to us. God is our ‘God-Father’ who plays the whole role of father in our lives. The earthly father we may have is because of the God-Father saw fit to give that dad.
Religionmitchhorton.com

We Are Adopted By God!

But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into your hearts, crying out, "Abba, Father!" Therefore you are no longer a slave but a son, and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ (Galatians 4:4-7).For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:26).