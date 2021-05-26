COLUMN: Called to be watchmen

An economics professor did an experiment in his class of students who insisted that socialism worked. He averages all the grades on their next test. No one fails, no one received an A. After the first test, everyone got a B. The students who studied hard were upset. The students who studied little were happy. After the second test, the students who studied little studied even less. The students who studied hard decided they wanted a free ride too, so they studied little. The second test average was a D. No one was happy. When the third test rolled around, the average was an F.