COLUMN: Called to be watchmen
The story is told of a large battleship that received a message by radio to change its course. The commanding officer, an admiral, seeing a light and thinking it was another vessel, sent a reply saying you change course. The light returned with another message, you must change course immediately, “You are in danger!” The admiral sent back another message saying, “This is admiral so and so, I am commanding you to change course.” The other location, radioed back and said, “This is seaman third class so and so in the light house, I strongly suggest you change course, sir!”independenttribune.com