RS Recommends: This Spin Bike Desk Chair Lets You Get a Ride In While Working From Home

By Sage Anderson
SFGate
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFor a many, working from home for the past year—and possibly the near future—has meant a ton of hours spent at a desk, in a stiff chair, completely stationary (yawn). Even when the majority of us hadn’t yet converted our hallway closets and guest bedrooms into makeshift offices, experts were already warning about the health risks of prolonged sitting during work hours. But you don’t even have to get on your feet, or pull out the ol’ ergonomic medicine-ball-as-a-desk-chair move to stay active from home. Enter: Flexispot’s Sit2Go.

