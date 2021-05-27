Cancel
Albany, GA

Hot/dry spell ends this weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
WALB 10
 23 days ago

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Long hot/dry stretch continues as highs top low-mid 90s. We’ll extend this early taste of summer through the end of the week. Finally a shift in our weather pattern this weekend. As the ridge of high pressure weakens, cold front enters the region with scattered showers across SGA Saturday. Although not widespread it’s the best chance of rain in more than 2 weeks. Isolated showers are possible Sunday into Memorial Day with a slight chance of rain through Wednesday.

