Hidden secret of electric cars
With the advent of another EV charging station in Hotchkiss it's time to look at the pros and cons of electric vehicles. These vehicles use batteries, to be charged by electricity. The electricity generated at these stations comes from a mix of emission-intensive fossil fuels, nuclear energy and supposedly some power from renewable energy. The fuel powering these EV stations is delivered by fossil fuel powered tanker trucks, which is increasing our CO2 emissions, since they use fossil fuels, which supposedly are “dirty” and need to be banned.www.deltacountyindependent.com