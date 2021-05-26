Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hotchkiss, CO

Hidden secret of electric cars

By Trudy Mikus
Delta County Independent
 8 days ago

With the advent of another EV charging station in Hotchkiss it's time to look at the pros and cons of electric vehicles. These vehicles use batteries, to be charged by electricity. The electricity generated at these stations comes from a mix of emission-intensive fossil fuels, nuclear energy and supposedly some power from renewable energy. The fuel powering these EV stations is delivered by fossil fuel powered tanker trucks, which is increasing our CO2 emissions, since they use fossil fuels, which supposedly are “dirty” and need to be banned.

www.deltacountyindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hotchkiss, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Renewable Energy#Used Cars#Fossil Fuel Emissions#Nuclear Fuel#Ev#Congress#Batteries#Electricity#Co2 Emissions#Tanker Trucks#Nuclear Energy#Coal#Cobalt#Plane#Landfills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
CarsConscious Life News

Top 5 Benefits of Switching to Green Electric Cars

The future of driving is electric. Thanks to new technologies that promise to shorten charging times and increase range, not to mention the automation features that further enhance safety, there has never been a better time to choose an electric vehicle. Obviously, replacing billions of petrol cars with electric vehicles will not happen overnight, but many experts believe that an all-electric future is rapidly approaching. As they're becoming more mainstream, their cost is dropping, and there are many benefits to making the switch.
CarsCNET

Porsche developing gasoline as clean as an electric car

While the world is in convulsions over how many cars will be electrified, some companies are working on a cleaner gasoline instead. Porsche eFuel is an example that's getting a lot of attention. It may sound absurd to pursue a new kind of fuel to burn in the era of...
CarsPosted by
Next City

How Electric Cars Can Advance Environmental Justice

Portland's Oregon Convention Center has EV charging stations. (Credit: Oregon Convention Center/CC BY 2.0) The global auto industry has begun a historic shift from gas- and diesel-fueled cars to electric vehicles. President Biden’s infrastructure plan seeks to speed up this transition by requesting billions of dollars to modernize the electric grid and build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Top 10 best electric cars for towing

Don't be put off buying an EV if you have a trailer or caravan to tow. These are the best for the job. With their instant torque from powerful electric motors, EVs should make perfect tow cars for those who like to couple up a caravan or tack on a trailer.
TravelAUTOCAR.co.uk

One in four consumers plan to buy an electric car, study says

Around 6.5 million households are looking to move to electric or hybrid transport within five years. One in four consumers are planning to buy an electrified car in the next five years - but high prices and range anxiety remain major concerns, according to a study by energy industry regulator Ofgem.
CarsSun-Journal

Energy Matters: Electric cars, range anxiety, plug-in hybrids

Is it time to get an electric car (EV)? Aren’t EVs with a large “range” expensive? Can you afford one with enough range to get where you need to go in Maine? Will you be stranded in the middle of nowhere without a charging station? And then, how long does it take to charge?
CarsThe Guardian

6.5m households in UK plan to buy an electric car by 2030

One in four UK households intend to buy an electric car in the next five years, as a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030 approaches, according to research. More than 6.5m households plan to buy an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid, research by the...
Energy IndustryBBC

£300m investment to fuel electric car take-up

The UK's energy regulator has approved plans to invest £300m in low carbon projects including support for 3,550 charging points for electric vehicles. Ofgem said the funds would allow energy networks to build robust electricity infrastructure for installing charging points across UK motorways. It said while more people are buying...
CarsBBC

Largest electric car charging hub to open in Oxford

An electric vehicle (EV) charging hub described as the most powerful in Europe is set to open in Oxford. The Oxford Superhub will open at Redbridge Park and Ride in Abingdon Road later this year, and have 38 fast and ultra-rapid chargers. Oxford City Council and Pivot Power said it...
CarsGear Patrol

VW Is Teasing Us with the Electric Car We Really Want

One of our absolute favorite cars here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk is the Volkswagen GTI. That car emerged from a skunkworks project, with VW engineers taking a practical, great-handling Mk1 Golf hatchback and tuning it for performance. When VW launched the new all-electric ID.3 hatchback, our first question was when the GTI equivalent would come out.
CarsBBC

Car buyers still sceptical about going electric, says Ford boss

Consumers are still sceptical about electric cars and switching from petrol and diesel remains "a real challenge", the boss of Ford UK has told the BBC. Lisa Brankin said more government support for the electric car market would be needed ahead of a proposed ban on new petrol and diesel sales in 2030.
TechnologyFlorida Star

Israeli Electric Car Motor Is The Size Of A Smartphone

The successful adoption of electric vehicles depends on attractive pricing, batteries with a long range and lightweight motors and parts. Israeli companies like StoreDot are working on better batteries, while REE has developed an all-in-one “skateboard” chassis. Now, EVR Motors has announced a new electric motor that is less than...
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Will AutoZone feel jolt of electric cars in future?

The rise in popularity of electric cars almost certainly means changes ahead for the automotive industry, but that’s not necessarily a doomsday scenario for companies like Memphis-based AutoZone Inc. Blake Fontenay’s 27-year journalism career has taken him to many newspapers in four states. However, he had never returned to work...
Carstopgear.com

Here are six pioneering electric cars

It looked like a Martian amphibian but really the Leaf was always just an ordinary Japanese hatch. Easy to drive and easy to own. And of course, despite the complex, pioneering drive system, utterly reliable. Sold around the world – and built in Japan, the US and the UK – it really was a big deal.
Carsinsideevs.com

When Will Electric Cars Outsell Gas Cars?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
California, KYnews-graphic.com

How Much Greenhouse Gas Is Produced by Electric Cars?

You may think that by driving an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), you’re doing everything you can to help solve climate change by minimizing or eliminating tailpipe emissions. But when you recharge your EV or PHEV, there’s a good chance that you are triggering upstream emissions, defined as the greenhouse gases (GHG) associated with the production and distribution of gasoline and electricity.