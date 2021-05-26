Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Bentley Baker helped out her team more than she expected in 2021

By Darius Goodman
tallasseetribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBentley Baker was an offensive threat, a defensive stalwart and an overall beast on the field for Reeltown High this season. And that’s not a knock on her teammates either. Wherever Baker was on the field, you could expect a dust cloud as she made the tough outs look easy and the easy stuff look epic. With the Rebels’ season ending, Baker leaves behind a long-standing name and this season, she believes she helped the Rebels more than she expected.

www.tallasseetribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior College#Rebels#Childersburg#Reeltown Rebel#Field#Talent#Lead#Regionals#Base#Evident Injuries#Epic#Havoc#Leaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Towson, MDmyrtlebeachonline.com

She designed a mural for her UNC team. Now she wants to help them win a lacrosse title.

Taylor Moreno doesn’t think art and athletics are all that different. The North Carolina senior goalkeeper, who has led the Tar Heels lacrosse team to a 20-0 season heading into the Final Four that begins Friday, thinks her two skill sets work in harmony. On the field, she’s the last line of defense, isolated in her crease, staying mentally sharp enough to not only stop shots but rebound when she doesn’t.
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

More than 230 boys, girls try out for High Country United travel soccer teams

BOONE — Top flight organization usually invites participation, especially when it comes to youth sports. Parents like to know that their children are in good hands, where they will grow and develop. From well-manicured soccer fields to more than 30 well-trained coaches, an abundance of soccer balls for individualized training,...
Elizabethton, TNKingsport Times-News

More than 200 cyclists expected as Omnium makes return in June

After successfully postponing the 2020 Johnson City Omnium from the first weekend in June to mid-August due to COVID-19, the races are back to their regular date of June 5-6. With the title sponsorship of the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, the Omnium is now known as the Carter County Omnium.
Slater, IAtricountytimes.com

Ballard baseball team wins three of first four games: No. 5 Bombers lose close one to Boone

The Ballard baseball team is off to a 3-1 start with victories over Bondurant-Farrar, Saydel and Carlisle during the opening week of the season. The Bombers, ranked fifth in Class 3A to start the season, took down Bondurant-Farrar in their season opener by an 11-1 score in five innings May 24 at Nite Hawk Field in Slater. They raced out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back, picking up 12 hits and receiving a brilliant pitching performance from Connor Finch.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Pair of doubles Monday

Pinder went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Seattle. The utilityman produced his third multi-hit effort of the season Monday. Pinder has slashed .237/.262/.458 with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored and seven doubles through 18 games. The 29-year-old missed over a month with a knee injury, but he's been a fairly consistent presence in the lineup since returning to action May 14.
Fort Defiance, VANews-Virginian

Fort Defiance baseball team overwhelms Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Fort Defiance jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings of play Tuesday afternoon and never trailed in a 13-2 victory over Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District baseball action. Walks to Ryan Cook and Evan Sutton and a base hit by Jordan Biggs loaded the bases...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Bell: Heads back to bench

Bell will sit Thursday against Atlanta. Bell finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games and the third time in six contests. His .668 OPS, which is a near match for his .669 OPS from last season, doesn't exactly make a strong case for him earning everyday at-bats. Ryan Zimmerman will start at first base in his absence.