Bentley Baker helped out her team more than she expected in 2021

Bentley Baker was an offensive threat, a defensive stalwart and an overall beast on the field for Reeltown High this season. And that’s not a knock on her teammates either. Wherever Baker was on the field, you could expect a dust cloud as she made the tough outs look easy and the easy stuff look epic. With the Rebels’ season ending, Baker leaves behind a long-standing name and this season, she believes she helped the Rebels more than she expected.