Mandatory mini camp begins tomorrow and the reports are that Danielle Hunter will be in attendance. I don’t have to tell you that this is massive news. There has been a growing amount of consternation over here in TVG Land as we’ve awaited further news about Hunter. Last week, we wrote about the rumors, suggesting that he is “arguably their most important player” and that “Zim and Spielman, at least from the outside looking in, appear to be on the hot seat. They don’t need a distraction heading into training camp.” It appears as though we’re going to avoid this major distraction.