Building collapses in ‘microburst’
PENN YAN — The National Weather Service office in Binghamton issued the following alert Wednesday, May 26: “At 11:58 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Naples, or 14 miles east of Dansville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include ... Penn Yan, Starkey, Benton, Potter, Dundee, Middlesex, Pulteney, Italy, Cohocton, and Rushville. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency.”www.chronicle-express.com