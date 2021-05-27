Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avondale, AZ

One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Avondale

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289drF_0aCa9rOu00
(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(AVONDALE, Ariz.) One person died and two more were taken to the hospital after a crash in Avondale on Wednesday, FOX 10 reported.

The Avondale Police Department said a person was driving a truck near Broadway Road and Avondale Boulevard when it was involved in a crash with a white sedan.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to the hospital.

Information on the names and ages of the people involved in the crash was not immediately available.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
930
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avondale, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Avondale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Fox 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Glendale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man arrested on suspicion of stealing car in Glendale with 2 kids inside

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (GLENDALE, Ariz.) A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a woman's car with two of her kids in the backseat, azfamily reported. The Glendale Police Department said the owner of a Dodge Durango stopped at a convenience store near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Wednesday. She got out of her car with her two kids in the back seat. The kids are 6 and 8 years old.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Wrong-way driver detained on I-10 in Phoenix

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A driver was suspected of impairment after they were stopped in a wrong-way incident on Tuesday on Interstate 10, azfamily reported. The Arizona Department of Transportation noted the vehicle stopped near Seventh Street on I-10. An ambulance pulled up to the scene and the driver was detained and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Bicyclist sent to hospital in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A bicyclist was sent to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Phoenix on Sunday night, 12 News reported. The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road around 5 p.m. On arrival, they learned that a vehicle was driving west when the bicyclist entered the roadway and was hit.