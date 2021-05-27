One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Avondale

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(AVONDALE, Ariz.) One person died and two more were taken to the hospital after a crash in Avondale on Wednesday, FOX 10 reported.

The Avondale Police Department said a person was driving a truck near Broadway Road and Avondale Boulevard when it was involved in a crash with a white sedan.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to the hospital.

Information on the names and ages of the people involved in the crash was not immediately available.