Brock Holt's walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning scored Nate Lowe and gave the Rangers a 4-3 win in their series finale with the San Francisco Giants. Texas trailed by a run going into the ninth and tenth innings before scoring the tying run to extend the game. The Rangers head to the west coast for the start of a weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mike Foltynewicz scheduled to start the opener tomorrow night.