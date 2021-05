Image Above: Like the First Morning, Jo Pumphrey, on display in the Raleigh Room at Sertoma Arts Center. Designed to serve as one of the City of Raleigh’s community exhibition spaces, Sertoma Arts Center’s gallery exhibitions have introduced hundreds of artists to area residents and visitors. The program showcases a broad spectrum of visual arts, featuring works by Sertoma Arts Center students and staff along with local, regional, and internationally acclaimed artists. With the goal of providing a meaningful educational experience for people of all ages and backgrounds, the exhibits inspire, enlighten and enhance the cultural environment of Raleigh's community. Artworks are displayed in three locations within the arts center: