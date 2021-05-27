Roger Craig Smith stays on as the voice of Sonic in games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, the gorgeous Sonic game on the Wii in 2010, is getting remastered and coming to PC and consoles on September 7, 2021. Fans of the Blue Blur, get ready for your screens to explode in gorgeous colorful madness with Sonic Colors: Ultimate coming to PlayStation®4, Xbox One Consoles, and Nintendo Switch™, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store September 7, 2021. Announced yesterday as part of Sonic Central, SEGA® unveiled the upgraded remaster of the iconic 2010 platformer developed by Blind Squirrel Entertainment. The remaster is set to bring a fresh hue with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements to give players a wonderfully colorful experience. And for a limited time, Sonic fans who pre-order the physical edition can get access to an exclusive baby Sonic keychain. Here are the different versions available: