Roger Craig Smith stays on as the voice of Sonic in games

By Kevin Carignan
pcinvasion.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year in January we reported on the voice actor of Sonic the Hedgehog, Roger Craig Smith, stepping down from the role. It was unclear at the time what had transpired between him and Sega, but the end result was clear. Today, however Smith announced that he’ll continue on with the role for the foreseeable future.

Ryan Drummond
Roger Craig Smith
Sonic Games, Sonic The Hedgehog, Voice Actor, Sonic Central, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Sonic Team
