The In the Heights Block Party Roblox event has finally opened up, and there are plenty of free items and emotes for players to unlock when they visit the new area. There are three new emotes on offer entirely for free, and they can be used in other games too. The other items are unfortunately only in-game items, so you can’t use them outside of the In the Heights Block Party event. The event does have live activities coming up though, so you’ll have a reason to come back with your new items. Here’s how to get al the free items from the In the Heights Block Party event in Roblox.