Scarlet Nexus is a brand new action RPG from Bandai Namco. Here’s a guide that covers all the trophies and achievements that you can unlock in the game. In total, there are 53 trophies to collect in the game. They are as follows 42 bronze, 8 silver, 2 gold, and 1 platinum. You can work out the time that will be required to unlock them based on their requirements. Since Scarlet Nexus is an RPG, it will take some time before the complete trophies are unlocked. Regardless, you can take a look at how you can get Platinum to achieve 100% in the game.