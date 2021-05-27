Lee Greenwood To Honor 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with ‘God Bless the USA Bible’ Project

Sept. 11, 2021, will be the 20th anniversary of the world-changing terrorist attacks on American soil by Osama Bin Laden and his allies. As a way to commemorate that fateful day, singer Lee Greenwood plans to release a very special version of the Bible.

According to SoundsLikeNashville.com, Greenwood will release his “God Bless the USA Bible.”

This version of the famous holy book will include the scriptures as Christians expect them. Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA Bible” will also include the lyrics from his most famous song. That song, of course, is “God Bless the USA.”

In addition to the song lyrics, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA Bible” also includes the texts of documents that were essential to the establishment of the United States as its own country. These “Founding Documents” include the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Also included will be the Pledge of Allegiance and the Declaration of Independence.

Lee Greenwood Described ‘God Bless the USA Bible’ Project During Interview

“It is a regular Bible. It will be leather bound, and it does say Holy Bible on the front. They are going to tie in ‘God Bless The USA.’ And then it has a signature flag at the very bottom,” Greenwood said during the interview.

Greenwood also shared additional details about the upcoming version of the Bible.

“They asked me on the inside cover if I’d write the lyrics for my song ‘God Bless the USA’ showing how faith and patriotism come together,” Greenwood also said. “And so I did the chorus.”

As fans of the song will know, that chorus includes the phrase, “I’m proud to be an American. …”

“The very back of the Bible, after the text is over, then we have the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, and the Pledge of Allegiance,” Lee Greenwood said.

Linking Christianity and America together is important to Greenwood, he said.

“More than anything, it reflects on how we got started as a country. …” Greenwood said. “This is a democracy. We can change who runs the country. We can amend the Constitution. …”

Lee Greenwood wrote, “God Bless the USA” in 1984. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks it became a source of inspiration for many across the country.

According to Greenwood, people who live in the United States should be proud of their country all of the time.

“We are still the beacon of light that Ronald Reagan talked about,” he said. “We are still the amazing free country built on the premise that we’re be different than anyone else.”