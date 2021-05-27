Goshen Theater ready to rerun free movie program

A spring day outside the Goshen Theater downtown as the venue prepares to screen “Grease” on May 28 as part of the resumption of its Free Friday Movies program this year. Aimee Ambrose | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — As the world seems to slowly return to normal in skips and spurts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Goshen Theater has started bringing back free movies for the public.

The downtown theater will put the 1978 film “Grease” on its big screen Friday as part of the return of the Free Friday Movies program this year.

There won’t be a full house, though, as seating will be limited while the theater continues to follow guidelines on mitigating coronavirus spread, said managing director Amber Burgess. She said social distancing needs will still be in place, and facemasks will be encouraged.

“Basically masks are encouraged, but not required,” Burgess said.

Attendees who are fully vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask, while those who haven’t been vaccinated will have to wear one, she said. Yet, she added, the theater won’t require any proof of vaccinations, that they’ll take people at their word.

The doors for “Grease” open at 6:15 p.m. with curtains up at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, and will be handed out at the theater door on a first-come-first-serve basis.

This will actually be the second film screened at Goshen Theater as part of Free Friday Movies this year. The program resumed in April when “The Wizard of Oz” was shown, Burgess said.

The plan for the program is to show movies on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. So, the next up on the theater’s schedule is “Vertigo” on June 11, followed by “Little Women” — the version released in 2019 — on June 25.

Throughout the year, Burgess said the theater will work to be flexible on available seating for the movies, based on the intensity of local COVID-19 positivity rates.

The free movies event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.