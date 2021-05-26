Karen Civil, Shenseea, Brooklyn Johnny, Wayno, and More Attend ‘Ahead For All’ Docu-Series Premiere

Halle Berry and Omari Hardwick will be starring in the upcoming science-fiction drama The Mothership. Berry is executive producing the film, which will also feature John Ortiz and Molly Parker. According to the film’s synopsis released to Deadline, Berry will play Sara Mose, a woman who has to navigate her life following the disappearance of her husband from their farmland the previous year. She soon discovers an extraterrestrial object under her home. Sara and her children race against time to find out just what the link is between this object and the disappearance of the head of their family.