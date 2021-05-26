Cancel
Karen Civil, Shenseea, Brooklyn Johnny, Wayno, and More Attend ‘Ahead For All’ Docu-Series Premiere

By Miss2Bees
thesource.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Civil, Lenny S, Shenseea, Wayne, Brooklyn Johnny and more attended the screening of the premiere of the docuseries, Ahead For All. New digital banking and financial health platform, Ahead Financials, LLC (Ahead), is taking a cross-cultural approach to introduce its financial services offerings and connect with its core customers through a mix of immersive and engaging in person, social, digital and live experiences. Rooted in the company’s mission to help all people create financially secure futures, the campaign, dubbed ‘Ahead for All,’ has officially kicked off with the premiere of a 6-episode docu-series focused on how culture intersects with banking.

thesource.com
Karen Civil
Al Harrington
