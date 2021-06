Pope Francis has thanked volunteers of two charity services in his native Argentina, who go out in search of the poor and suffering people in the street, bringing them comfort and care. “I want to greet in a special way the servants of the Noche de Caridad [Night of Charity] and Hogar de Nazareth [Home of Nazareth] for their attention to the homeless people. Thank you very much for what you do,” says Pope Francis in Spanish, in a brief video message to the two groups.