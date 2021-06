Please send rain. Give us a miracle. Help us so that we do not have to help ourselves. Give us rain so that we may continue to consume it all and make no changes. Father, close our eyes as we waste the water of our children, their children, and theirs after that. Harden our hearts as well, Father, so we feel not of their pain. Give to us Your Divine Intervention and allow us still our unchecked capitalist drunkenness, our most prized religion. Send us rain. Or empty cold water on us so we sober up already.