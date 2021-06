KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A historic Black college in Knoxville is receiving grant money from the city to help it get back on its feet, helping it continue educating students. Knoxville College will receive $200,000 towards renovating its workforce development building, according to city leaders. It will also get help on strategizing how to reopen and attract students once again, after losing its accreditation in 1997 and closing its doors in 2016.