June Bryant Quillen, 91, of Lenoir City, passed away May 21, 2021. A Christian and member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City, she enjoyed devoting her life to God, family and friends. She always said that there are two types of people in this world — givers and takers. June was definitely a giver and will be remembered for the love she gave as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Her calm and peaceful approach to life was reassuring to so many of us.